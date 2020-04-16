Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram
Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram
Crime

How Insta-famous PT ended up in court

by Lea Emery
16th Apr 2020 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Insta-famous Gold Coast personal trainer accused of trafficking dangerous drugs will no longer have to report to police while on bail despite missing one reporting day.

Garry James Turner pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to breaching a bail condition.

Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner says he “forgot” he needed to report to police. Picture: Instagram
Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner says he “forgot” he needed to report to police. Picture: Instagram

The court was told he "forgot" to report to police as required on February 24.

Turner has been on bail since October last year when he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse convicted and did not further punish Turner for the breach of bail.

Garry Turner will now no longer have to report to police while on bail due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Instagram
Garry Turner will now no longer have to report to police while on bail due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Instagram

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, asked for the condition that Turner report to police be removed.

"My client is a professional fitness athlete and at this time he is susceptible for virus and flu. His doctor has advised he should not really leave the house."

Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram
Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram

He said the breach of bail was the only time Turner had not complied with his conditions.

Magistrate Dowse granted the change in bail conditions. Turner has 46,000 followers on his gtrain_pro page where he shares shirtless pictures.

Originally published as How Insta-famous Gold Coast PT ended up in court

More Stories

crime editors picks influencer queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Annastacia Palaszczuk will not release the health advice her Government relied on when making the decision to only open schools for the children of essential workers.

        GALLERY: Anzac Day will be major contrast to last

        premium_icon GALLERY: Anzac Day will be major contrast to last

        News Remembering last year's Anzac services in pictures

        The charity helping vulnerable residents stock up

        premium_icon The charity helping vulnerable residents stock up

        News A local charity has set up a food relief store to help residents

        Car crashes into cow on highway

        premium_icon Car crashes into cow on highway

        News A car has crashed into a cow that was loose on a Warrego Highway