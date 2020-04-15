How coronavirus is reshaping core business

LOCAL businesses have been faced with a wide range of challenges in the past month as coronavirus restrictions have changed the city’s way of life.

Top Office Group director Jan Gadsden said now was the time for people to look at how they could reshape their business, find where they to bring value right now and stay connected.

“From our perspective, it was very much about believing in our business, staying close to that coal face and staying close to our clients,” she said.

“We just had the fundamental belief that if we had the right staff with the courage, resilience and people skills to tough it out with us, then we as a whole could get through it.

“If you have those people, then you invest in them, you communicate with them, you keep them on board and you take them forward with you.”

Mrs Gadsden said businesses without debt would be in a better position to ride out the pandemic.

“When your core business falls off a cliff, which is what has happened for the majority of us, then having no debt puts you in a better position,” she said.

“Really cutting those discretionary expenses fast. Any expense that’s not necessary, just putting everything under a microscope and getting rid of any discretionary spend.”

Each year the agency puts together an executive outlook, a comprehensive study on local business trends, data and research.

This year it is focusing on re-engineering businesses and the health and wellbeing of staff, two key themes every business has had to consider during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency plans to hold webinars throughout the year, with one to be held at the end of the month on how to facilitate difficult conversations.

For more information or to register for the webinar, visit topoffice.com.au or call 3812 2920.