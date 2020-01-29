‘How ‘Botched’ saved my life’

A Gold Coast transgender woman who shocked the celebrity doctors on US TV show, Botched, with her bizarre request to look like a real-life Bratz doll says their advice saved her life.

In a recent episode of the reality series, surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif refused Jolene Dawson's request for a seventh rhinoplasty and two breast implants inserted on top of her head, warning the procedures were life threatening.

Jolene Dawson appeared on US reality series Botched hoping for a seventh nose job, and was told it could be life threatening. Picture: Richard Gosling

Dawson, 24, told The Courier-Mail the advice from the surgeons, which took place in Los Angeles midway through last year, encouraged her to cancel an appointment with a surgeon in Mexico, which could have had disastrous consequences.

"At the time of seeing Dr Dubrow and Dr Nassif I had a back a back up doctor booked just in case the botched doctors wouldn't perform the surgery," she said.

"The back up doctor I had booked was in Mexico but after getting warned that the surgery could be life threatening I never showed up to my appointment in Mexico."

"A few months later the Mexican doctor was arrested for malpractice and operating without a license. The botched doctors saved my life."

Jolene Dawson, a Gold Coast transgender woman, featured on an episode of Botched on Foxtel’s E! channel in December

The Gold Coast woman had already spent $200,000 on cosmetic and plastic surgery prior to her appearance on Botched, undergoing 15 surgeries as part of her transition, including six nose jobs, two boob breast augmentations, her ears pinned back, as well as face fillers.

On the show she asked for a seventh nose job and two breast implants inserted on her head to give her that "Bratz doll look, making my head look bigger at the top".

"I think growing watching Bratz on TV they seemed like the kind of woman I wanted to be and I really held onto that. They seemed strong and business focused but still feminine and stylish," Dawson told the Courier-Mail.

"I knew the procedure was experimental and I'd have liked the best surgeons I could think of to perform it. that's why I chose to go see them.

"I was there for advice and I got great advice that kept me alive."

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul S. Nassif refused to perform the procedures, which encouraged Dawson to cancel further appointments with less qualified doctors. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dr Nassif said she would lose her hair and the nose job would leave her unable to breathe while Dr Dubrow added: "I'm so happy that there are certain procedures that are designed to take you to the next level - the bone shaving, the jawline refinement, but don't be a pioneer testing the limits of surgery that could kill you."

After her visit with the celebrity surgeons, Dawson said she wouldn't pursue further plastic surgery that would damage her health.

"I definitely have plans for more surgery but things more relevant to my gender transition into a woman like facial feminisation surgery and gender reassignment surgery," she said.

"Any surgery I have moving forward will be tried tested."