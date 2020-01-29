Menu
The YMCA Op Shop on Limestone Street. Leonie Lamond.
How bargain shoppers can help feed hungry school kids

Ashleigh Howarth
29th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
SELF-CONFESSED bargain hunter Leonie Lamond loves two things in life - finding deals on a clothes rack and giving back to her local community.

In her new role as store supervisor at the city's first YMCA store on Limestone St, she gets to do both.

Each time she serves a customer, Ms Lamond is also helping to provide a healthy and nutritious meal for hungry children through the YMCA's Schools' Breakfast Program.

The program aims to help children in need start their day on the right foot by supplying food to thousands of students across southeast Queensland. Since the program's inception in 2006, more than 4.7 million breakfasts have been served.

"Our op-shop is about funding this program - that's our whole focus," Ms Lamond said.

"We are helping to power that breakfast program by selling high quality, affordable items to the community.

"In Ipswich, there are 33 schools that have signed up to the program, so the money is going back into the local community."

The YMCA Op Shop on Limestone Street. Dee Dwyer, Brandon King, Leonie Lamond, Cassandra Roderick and Michelle Parratt.
Every $5 spent inside the store can supply enough food for 15 children, while $100 can ensure 300 Ipswich kids have food in their stomach at the beginning of each day.

The Ipswich YMCA store first opened its doors in August 2019, but Ms Lamond said things had been quieter since the Christmas period.

She would like to encourage those who enjoy shopping for unique finds to drop in.

"We have a great shop and a great team of volunteers," she said.

The store has racks of new and preloved clothing, as well as shelves filled with books, toys, glassware, homewares and knick-knacks.

Ms Lamond, who has called Ipswich home for 13 years, said she would also be keen meet people from other organisations throughout the region.

"I know Ipswich and I am very keen to support the city in anyway I can," she said.

"I am really open to networking with our groups."

The YMCA Op Shop is located at 98 Limestone St, Ipswich.

For more information about the YMCA Schools' Breakfast Program, log on www.ymcabrisbane.org.

