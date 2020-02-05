Menu
Tim Cannell with a quarter size wagon built and used by his grandfather, Frank Cannell.
How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
5th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
FOR a small town in the Somerset, Toogoolawah boasts a big history.

It was once home to the Nestle condensed milk factory packing facility, the largest one in the country.

That building has since been transformed into a cultural precinct and houses historical artefacts and the works of local artists.

It’s also home to an original bomb shelter built in the 1940s. The room was lined with shelving and pigeon holes to protect legal documents and contracts at the time.

Today, visitors can step inside and learn more about the town’s rich local history.

The latest addition to the shelter is an original wagon used to deliver dairy products.

Tim Cannell donated the piece which was built by his grandfather.

“I remember as a kid, we used to actually cart the cream cans from the dairy out to the road to picked up,” he said.

“After my grandparents died, dad had it for years. Before he passed away, he gave it to me. I’ve had it for five or ten years at home and I thought this would be an ideal place to put it.”

Mr Cannell’s grandfather, Frank Cannell worked as a Wheelwright for Shanks Brothers on Cressbrook St in Toogoolawah.

He was just one of many local men and women who contributed to the town’s role in the dairy industry.

Mr Cannell was enlisted in 1916 and posted to France as a Wheelwright for the duration of the war.

He returned home, got married, ran two properties, grew small crops, ran a piggery, bred draught horses and did dairying.

