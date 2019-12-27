Menu
The Ipswich market has retained positive growth of 1.5 per cent throughout the year.
House pricing among cheapst, surplus stock on the market

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
27th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
A NEW report lauds Ipswich as one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland, with an increasing median house price.

The market has retained positive growth at 1.5 per cent for the year, to an annual median house price of $350,000.

The Ipswich region also had one of the largest increases in house listings for the state, according to REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella.

“Data shows that Queensland’s market remains less volatile than southern markets, providing relative stability for home owners and investors,” she said.

“Interest rates remain low and banks continue to loosen mortgage restrictions to enable more buyers to access home loans.”

Ipswich was one of the only areas in the state to have a healthy rental vacancy rate at 2.9 per cent.

In comparison the state market dropped 0.7 per cent over the September quarter, with the recorded quarterly median house price decreasing to $476,500.

