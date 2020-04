Goodna House Fire: House fire on Lightbody Street, Goodna.

A HOUSE fire is currently under investigation in Goodna after a property was on fire last night.

The abandoned home in Lightbody Street, Goodna was well alight when police and fire crews arrived at 7pm Monday.

House fire on Lightbody Street, Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson



Nobody was in the building at the time, and with six fire crews on the scene the fire was under control by 7.30pm.

The building is located close to businesses in the same street, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.