HORROR VIDEO: Queensland’s cockroach invasion

QUEENSLAND homeowners have been warned about a cockroach invasion after the recent rains.

Confronting footage of hundreds of cockroaches crawling through a drain pipe at a Gold Coast home has been released by pipe repair company Nuflow Technologies to show the critters on the move.

Nuflow general manager James Tighe said the 'big wet' had brought an onslaught of unwanted visitors to homes and businesses.

"With these recent weather events, thousands of cockroaches and mosquitoes are taking refuge in residential water systems, and with many pipes cracked or disjointed, these critters can often find their way into the home much easier," Mr Tighe said.

Drain pipe company Nuflow Technologies has released vision of a cockroach invasion of a Gold Coast home. Picture: Nuflow Technologies

"In some instances, when major flooding and heavy rains occur, large pieces of debris and rubbish flow into our waterways, significantly furthering opportunity for the bugs to take to our drainage systems looking for prey and food."

Mr Tighe said it was important for homeowners to ensure pipes were inspected regularly and free from defects to prevent insects from making an unexpected visit.

"Even small cracks or holes in residential pipes can create an access passage for all sorts of bugs, and the last thing people want to deal with after all this rain and flooding is a few extra visitors in their kitchens or bathrooms," he said.

Nuflow claims to use 'revolutionary technology' to repair pipes to maximise water flow and keep bugs out.

The company has 40 franchises across Australia and New Zealand as well as operations in Asia.