Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

IPSWICH has continued to do its bit for recycling, with centres across the region bursting at the seams with cans, bottles and cartons.

The Containers for Change scheme is a big hit with residents, and with so many people hosting Christmas parties, end-of-year barbies and enjoying a cold one at home watching the cricket, the recycling centres are ready for a busy few weeks.

Giuliana O’Connor from the Beveridge Recycling Centre in Yamanto has been at the centre since it opened nine months ago and has had a very busy week.

Supervisor Giuliana O'Connor and staff member Chelsea Lambert from Beveridge Container Recycling in Yamanto

The centre is popular because it is undercover, and people can back their cars in close to the sorting machine.

“We have people come from everywhere,” Ms O’Connor said. “We get lots from Boonah, Karalee and we even have some people who come from Darra.

“We often get a couple who come from an hour away, and they tell me it’s because they enjoy the drive to Ipswich.”

Two days before Christmas the centre was flat out and broke their own record.

“We didn’t realise how busy we were going to be in the days before Christmas, and the day before Christmas Eve we took in 100,000 containers in the one day, and that’s a record for us.

‘We are running at full capacity now, in a good way. We do get lots of people who pick up the containers from just walking the streets, and it’s worth it as you get cash back in your pocket and you’re helping keep the streets clean!” Giuliana said.

Allan Muhling from Raceview is a regular, and is there to drop off cans and bottles on average twice a week.

Over 100,000 containers in one day was received at the Beveridge Recycling Centre in Yamanto.

“I’m a cleaner by trade, so if I see a can or bottle on the side of the road I’ll stop and pick it up,” Mr Muhling said.

“I see it as cleaning up Ipswich one can at a time, and the cash I get pays for the petrol.

“I’d love to see the scheme expanded to give people the ability to bring in milk containers, they are all going into landfill now and everyone drinks milk!”

To find your nearest centre visit www.containersforchange.com.au