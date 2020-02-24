Holbrook opens the door for Fifita

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has declared he'd "love to have" David Fifita as the in-demand Broncos star was urged to ignore the Titans' recent history.

The Titans have ramped up a poaching raid on Fifita by formally requesting a meeting with the Queensland State of Origin forward.

Fifita will celebrate his 20th birthday on Tuesday amid revelations the Titans are prepared to offer him a $3.2 million, four-year package to head down the M1.

The Broncos are in the box seat to retain Fifita, but speculation over his future intensified after the Indigenous All Stars representative told The Sunday Mail he was unsure if he would remain at Red Hill beyond this year.

The Titans and Broncos will clash in a trial match at Redcliffe on Saturday and they are also set to wage an off-field battle for the NRL's most in-demand signature.

Immortal Mal Meninga and recruitment chief Ezra Howe manage the Gold Coast's roster, with Holbrook providing input into the type of players he wants.

The Titans have already poached rising Melbourne Storm sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for 2021 and Holbrook said he wanted Fifita too.

"I haven't heard much about (chasing Fifita), but I'd love to have him," he said. "I don't know where that's at. I'd love to (have him) if he's available.

"Recruitment is always ongoing, we'll see how we go."

While Fifita has already rejected approaches from South Sydney and New Zealand, the Titans possess a geographical advantage.

Fifita is reluctant to leave his family on Brisbane's southside and could easily remain at home if he joins the Titans, based at Parkwood.

The Broncos rarely lose players they are determined to keep and the Titans are coming off a wooden spoon season.

The Titans haven't made the NRL finals since 2016 while Fifita has already played in two finals matches, despite only boasting 35 NRL appearances.

Senior Titans forward Jarrod Wallace joined the Gold Coast from Brisbane in 2017 and urged Fifita to ignore the club's recent results.

"If you're going to try and sell our club to anyone now it's literally about scrapping the last two years," he said.

"What Justin is trying to do here is build a new culture and a happy culture.

"A lot of guys weren't happy in the last two years. That obviously showed on the field.

It’s don’t ask, don’t get for Titans coach Justin Holbrook. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Everyone is loving being here now. Everyone wants to be here and train hard and work hard for each other. It's exciting for us to see where we can take it. Justin is doing a great job with everyone. He is getting the best out of everyone.

"(Fifita) would be outstanding for us if we can get him down here. He is big, aggressive and fast. I've had a bit to do with him in Origin. He is a really good kid with good morals and a good family behind him.

"He'd be perfect, that's exactly what we want to bring to this club. Not just on the field he's good, off the field he is good as well."

Fifita came through the ranks at renowned Gold Coast league nursery Keebra Park High School, but was snapped up by the Broncos in his early teens.