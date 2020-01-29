Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman.
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman. ozgurdonmaz
Offbeat

Man charged with being criminally annoying

by AMBER WILSON
29th Jan 2020 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has faced court charged with the rarely-seen criminal offence of "annoying a person" by allegedly calling a woman a "f...head" numerous times.

According to court documents, Hobart man Brady Leigh Macpherson, 25, allegedly annoyed the woman in Elizabeth St in Hobart's CBD on January 3 this year.

Mr Macpherson, of no fixed place of address, is also charged with contravening the conditions of a notice after he was found outside the State Library of Tasmania in Murray St on the same day after being directed by police to avoid the site.

According to the documents, Mr Macpherson faces a second contravening a notice charge and two counts of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on December 6 last year.

On Wednesday, Mr Macpherson was granted bail in the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Reg Marron said: "Annoying a person - I haven't seen that before" in relation to the unusual charge.

Mr Macpherson is due to return to court on February 6 for plea.

annoying a person charge brady leigh macpherson court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New school aims to be hub for families in growing area

        premium_icon New school aims to be hub for families in growing area

        Education Half of the students who walked through the gates of one of Ipswich’s newest school came from families which are new to one of the city’s fastest growing...

        Drivers get A+ from cops for first day of school

        premium_icon Drivers get A+ from cops for first day of school

        News DRIVERS urged to “keep it up” after positive first day back at school, leaving...

        How bargain shoppers can help feed hungry school kids

        premium_icon How bargain shoppers can help feed hungry school kids

        News Every time you spend money in store, that then is given to a program to provide...

        Young Talent Time star to delight Ipswich fans

        premium_icon Young Talent Time star to delight Ipswich fans

        News Australian singer Karen Knowles speaks exclusively to us about her upcoming show