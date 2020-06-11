Historical home on show through video tour

National Trust of Queensland Ipswich Branch and Ipswich Festivals have worked together to create a virtual tour of Gooloowan. Photo Contributed

A tour video is providing people a sneak-peek inside one of Ipswich’s great heritage homes, Gooloowan.

Each year a number of landmark homes are open to the public as part of the Great Houses of Ipswich event, usually held in May.

With coronavirus restrictions forcing this year’s event to be cancelled, the National Trust of Queensland Ipswich branch and Ipswich Festivals decided to deliver an online tour of the House on the Hill.

Gooloowan House.

The two-storey Victorian mansion, located on the corner of Outridge and Quarry streets, near Denmark Hill Conservation Park, was built in 1864 for Benjamin Cribb and his second wife Clarissa.

Cribb and his brother-in-law John Clarke Foote established the iconic Ipswich retail firm Cribb and Foote.

Cribb was elected in 1859 to the New South Wales parliament, before the separation of Queensland and New South Wales, and later to the Queensland Legislative Assembly in 1861.

Gooloowan features rare surviving early fittings and intact rooms such as bathrooms, a library, a lift and servants’ quarters.

Historic home Gooloowan.

It also features cedar joinery, including the main staircase, a drawing room, dining room, sitting room and nine bedrooms.

After being in the family for more than 120 years, Gooloowan was sold to a local doctor in 1983.

Today, the house exists in a semi-original state and stands as a reminder of Ipswich’s rich and diverse history.

You can view the tour video on the Ipswich Festivals Facebook Page.