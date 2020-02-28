High school’s brush with Hollywood talent

Ipswich High Student Cody gets hands on at the workshop.

AN IPSWICH high school has had a taste of Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with an Academy award-winning cinematographer.

Greg Huglin, who won the Academy Award for his work on The Cove, brought his Noosa Film Academy filmmaking workshop to Ipswich State High School earlier this month to deliver a hands-on, film making experience.

As a native Californian with more than 50 years’ experience as a cinematographer, Mr Huglin said his educational workshop embraced learning with laughter.

“With an inspiring, new performing arts centre plus dedicated and incredibly knowledgeable teaching staff, Ipswich State High School’s film, television and new media students have huge screen production talent,” Mr Huglin said.

“I’m really proud of their short, scripted The Kindness Umbrella film we created in just one day.

“The Umbrella is a very special storyboard we developed for the Mary Poppins Film Festival and it sprinkles a little movie magic wherever we go.

“We worked hard and laughed hard, too.

“The Kindness Umbrella script is about paying kindness forward and the teachers were particularly impressed by the students’ engagement, production of creative ideas, dynamic shot composition and the real-life links made between TV and media subjects to vocational pathway after school.”

Ipswich High School student Luckia was one of the film students to take part in the workshop.

Mr Huglin began the day with a careers guidance movie montage and production meeting, teaching the students to shoot scenes from a storyboard using a RED Epic camera.

“Shooting a film really is a team effort and the students became directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians, clapperboard operators and also the continuity supervisors,” Mr Huglin said.

After learning the art of editing, the short film was uploaded to YouTube.

Ipswich High’s film along with seven other school films will be presented at a community screening held at The Limelight Cinemas tomorrow at 2pm.

“It’s important for the students to have a public premiere as it allows their art to be seen on the big screen and validated by a broader audience,” Mr Huglin said.

Collaboration with Arts Queensland and several regional councils means more than 60 movies made by teenagers all over Queensland, will be exhibited as The Kindness Umbrella at the Story Bank multimedia museum in Maryborough, birthplace of Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Ipswich City Council to support local arts and culture across the Ipswich region.