Baby wipes won't kill coronavirus.
High school teacher contracts virus on long-service leave

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Mar 2020 2:26 PM
A TEACHER working at a high school in the region has contracted COVID-19 while on leave for the past two weeks.

In a brief Facebook post, Redbank Plains State High School executive principal Tom Beck confirmed the case, stating the teacher had been on long-service leave and had not yet returned to work.

"They are currently under quarantine and have had no exposure to staff or students of the Redbank Plains State High school community since going on leave 2 weeks ago," Mr Beck said.

The school then took to Facebook to further reiterate that the teacher had no put anyone at risk after rumours began to spread in relation to the case.

"The teacher is in quarantine in the Brisbane area not here in the Redbank Plains community," the page said.

"We have informed our community as there have been numerous rumours swirling in regards to students and staff having the virus where if a case was present in the school the Queensland Health Department would inform us as a matter of urgency.

"The teacher in this case returned from the USA and is not due back until after the holidays."

COVID-19 cases in the West Moreton region doubled on Sunday, jumping from four confirmed cases to eight. 

Queensland Health said contact tracing was taking place for the new cases and it will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Find more information on the novel coronavirus.

