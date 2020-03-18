Hidden gem motoring enthusiasts should know about

Scott Wright from The Barn and Scotty's Garage in the Lockyer Valley.

YOUR jaw can’t help but drop when you walk inside one of the Lockyer Valley’s hidden gems – The Barn and Scotty’s Garage in Upper Flagstone.

As you walk through the door, your eyes begin to dart as you take in the sights and smells of the vintage motorcycles and cars, as well as the automotive memorabilia splashed across the walls and tucked inside shelves and display cabinets.

The Barn and Scotty's Garage in the Lockyer Valley features hundreds of motorcycle and motor vehicle memorabilia, including three vintage cars, a selection of bikes, spare parts and other knick-knacks.

Owner Scott Wright has been building up his collection for years, and loves showing it off to visitors.

“I’ve always been a car guy, but I started seriously collecting when I bought the Thunderbird, and then I decided I needed a petrol pump, a sign and a rack of oil bottles, and well here we are,” he said, laughing.

“When I did start collecting items, I got obsessed very quickly. I would go out to swap meets because eBay didn’t exist then.

“I really love it when folks come and visit and have a look around, and I am really happy to do a tour and tell them everything I know.”

Mr Wright has a few rare pieces in his collection which is sure to please automotive enthusiasts.

“There are two really rare items in my garage here. The first one is the Mobil red horse kids ride,” he said.

“There were five of those made back in 1953 and there’s only three left in the world.

“It’s an American piece, we didn’t have them here in Australia. They were made for a trade fair in Illinois in 1953. It was cancelled so Mobil gave them to their leading distributers in the different states over there.

This Mobil horse ride at Scotty's Garage in the Lockyer Valley is a real collectable, with only five made back in 1953.

“Back in the 70s there was a Mobil executive that immigrated to Australia to work here in Adelaide and he bought it with him, and that’s how it got to Australia.

“This one has been restored but it does still work.

“The second rare piece is the V8 sign on the wall. People look at that and immediately think that’s from the Cars movie but it was around long before that.

“That sign is one of two in the country, made in 1932 to commemorate the release of the V8 Ford in Australia, as that’s when Ford started making V8s.

One of the most historical pieces in Scotty's Garage in the Lockyer Valley is the neon V8 sign, which was made in 1932. It is hung above a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr.

“The neon work on it has been replaced but the actual tin box that forms the sign was handmade back in 1932, so that’s a significant piece of history.

“In fact, everything in here is significant. They are all significant pieces of history in their own right, and I am so blessed to get a hold of them all along the way.”

On the floor visitors can also marvel at a 1928 Ford Model A with its 70-year-old tyres still on it, a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, as well as a 1951 Bedford.

But that’s not all. The garage also features a secret back room which is a nod to Hotrods, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and jukeboxes.

The Barn and Scotty's Garage in the Lockyer Valley also features a stylish 1950s retro diner with dance floor.

Afterwards, enjoy homemade scones, cobloaves and burgers at The Barn.

Find The Barn and Scotty’s Garage at 1709 Flagstone Creek Rd, Upper Flagstone.

For more information, log onto www.thebarnandsco6ysgarage.com.au.