Hidden artworks bring joy to Ipswich families

Artist Magenta Quinn has been leaving little discs of her artwork around Springfield Lakes to bring some cheer to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMALL brightly coloured discs hidden throughout one Ipswich suburb are helping to bring smiles to families on their daily walks.

Artist Magenta Quinn had the idea to hide small pieces of her artwork around her new home of Springfield Lakes for families to search while in isolation.

“I moved to the area earlier this year and was in the process of setting up my art studio when the coronavirus happened,” she said.

“I was inspired to do this after something I saw on a Facebook page called the Kindness Pandemic, where other people were doing things for their community and I thought ‘I could do that too’.

“I had a number of small discs with my art on them and thought that was something I could give out.

“So far I have probably hidden up to 90 discs and people are really enjoying going out and finding them.”

Using her Facebook page, Magenta Quinn – Artist, she posts helpful little hints on where her followers can get their hands on a disc.

“I put clues up of where I have been, and a photo of where they might be situated,” she said.

“I have also gotten quite a few photos back from families who have found the discs and who wanted to say thank you.”

Having settled into her new home, Ms Quinn has opened up her art studio within the past week, offering classes for people who want to create a special something to keep.

“There really is something special about working on something hands-on and then looking back and saying ‘I made that’,” she said.

If you would like to discover your own little disc, or find out more her about art classes, search Magenta Quinn – Artist on Facebook.