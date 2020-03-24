A Chinese doctor collapsed after working 35 days straight treating people with coronavirus, dying of a stroke.

Dr Dong Tian worked non-stop for more than a month before he was rushed to hospital on March 3.

The 29-year-old anaesthetist was declared dead at a hospital in Hubei on Saturday morning after being treated in the Intensive Care Unit for 19 days.

He died a week before his 30th birthday, leaving behind his wife and sick father.

Dr Dong had been looking after his sick father but volunteered to go back to work in late January as the coronavirus outbreak swept the Hubei Province, its former epicentre.

He was given a break on February 29 and put into isolation because of quarantine requirements but came down with a sudden headache and started becoming unable to speak.

Dr Dong Tian died of a stroke after more than a month of treating coronavirus patients.

Dr Dong was hailed a hero in a video from his funeral service at his hometown Dangyang in Hubei Province.

"Welcome home to the anti-coronavirus hero, Dong Tian," a banner at the service read.

The hospital where he worked, the Zhijiang People's Hospital, announced his death on March 21.

"Comrade Dong Tian was efficient and proactive in his work," it said.

"He respected the leaders and was kind to his colleagues."

His medical college said he was an outstanding representative of the "millennial doctors".

"He used his life to express his benevolence and love as a doctor," the college said.

"He sacrificed his youth and passion for his medical career."

With China reporting zero domestic cases for a second time in a row on Friday, 3675 medical workers from across China were able to return to their home towns.

Originally published as 'Hero' doctor dies after fighting virus