Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        premium_icon 15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        News THE 15th annual Dance for Daniel will go ahead at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday night despite coronavirus fears surrounding large events.

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health The coronavirus made the biggest jump yet in QLD last night

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News Member for Ipswich asks residents to remain calm

        Three injured in accident

        premium_icon Three injured in accident

        News Vehicle and pedestrians involved in incident in Eastern Heights