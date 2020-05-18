Helicopter called for one of three incidents overnight

IT was a busy night for emergency crews last night with three incidents in the Ipswich region that required hospitalisation for those involved.

In the Lockyer Valley, paramedics, including Critical Care, and Rescue Helicopter responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Back Mount Sylvia Road at 11.39pm. Two patients were treated at the scene.

The first, a male in his 20s, was transported in a stable condition via road to Ipswich Hospital. The second patient, a female in her 30s sustained a head injury and was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

In Gailes, a male teenager was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital stable with head and shoulder injuries following a crash on an electric bicycle on Viking Drive at 7.43pm.

In Durack, paramedics responded to a call at Hampton Street at 6.23pm for a male teenager with an abdominal wound. He was transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Today will be nice and mild for the start to your working week, with a 50% chance of showers, and a top of 25 degrees.

The mild temperatures, warmer nights and showers will continue all week, with up to 20mm currently forecast for Sunday, the last day at home for thousands of Ipswich students, as all students are back to school next Monday.

Yes, the countdown is on!

For more local news and updates, keep your phone or PC on www.qt.com.au