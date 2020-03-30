Heidi Klum’s savage dig at ex Seal

Sept 15 2004 : Musician Seal & model Heidi Klum arrive at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas. Pic AFP /Getty /Images. Seal/Singer music singers headshot couple fashion revealing see through dress

She's known for her love of a good wedding bash - having taken part in an astonishing 10 ceremonies in her life.

But in a thinly veiled dig at her pop star ex Seal - who she "married" seven times before a bitter split - supermodel and presenter Heidi Klum has sung the praises of her third husband.

In a new interview with The Sun, Klum says being with musician Tom Kaulitz is like ­having a real partner for the first time in her life.

And she has also revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after last week announcing she was self-quarantining due to feeling unwell.

At the time she said: "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our coronavirus tests back.

"As much as I want to embrace Tom and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread it further.

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz. Picture: Getty Images

"These are strange times but in these moments you remember what's really important - the people you love and keeping them safe."

While the couple were self-isolating from each other, Klum posted an Instagram snap of them kissing through a window that got more than three ­million views.

It shows she is just as much of a romantic as she was with Seal.

Before they separated in 2012, the star couple made headlines for throwing six elaborate-themed vow renewal parties after their initial wedding - including a "white trash wedding" in 2009.

The Kiss From A Rose singer later admitted: "It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus."

But those "I do's" - plus her first marriage in 1997 - have not dampened Klum's love of getting hitched as she has already married husband Tom, 30, twice in a matter of months.

Klum, 46, said: "I had a very busy year last year.

Klum and ex-husband Seal in 2004. Picture: AFP /Getty

"It's been amazing. I met my husband two years ago. It's like I have a partner for the first time.

"If I have troubles or I'm trying to figure something out, he's an amazing listener, and it's just amazing to have a partner. I'm just a much happier person."

Klum added: "For the first time, I have a partner who I can ­discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything."

As well as her TV career, the star of cult TV show Project Runway has just launched ­Amazon Prime TV fashion show Making The Cut, where 12 designers compete to turn their brands into the next global ­phenomenon. It started on Friday.

Klum's first marriage was to stylist Ric Pipino - with just one bash before they divorced in 2002.

After an ill-fated relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore - with whom she has a daughter - Klum met singer Seal in a hotel lobby. He proposed in December 2004 on a glacier in Whistler, Canada.



They married in a star-studded ceremony on May 10, 2005.

Then every year after that they marked each anniversary with elaborate vow renewal ceremonies - with their final one in 2011.

Less than a year later, on ­January 22, 2012, they announced their separation after essentially seven weddings - all with ­different themes.

Klum and Tokio Hotel guitarist Kaulitz were first linked in March 2018. They were engaged on ­Christmas Eve after he proposed with a romantic breakfast in bed with her ­children there.

The couple secretly married in February 2019 - just two months after getting engaged.

They then tied the knot again in a romantic ceremony on-board the Christina O luxury yacht, once owned by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, that August.

The former Victoria's Secret model revealed what she would tell a man about to get married: "Maybe listen more than speaking sometimes.

"Because I think women are very nervous beforehand, so it's always good to leave them doing their own thing.

"For me, it was the third time, so it was easier - I wasn't as nervous."

Klum also revealed the man who sometimes annoyed her most was her co-judge on America's Got Talent - Simon Cowell.

She said with a laugh: "There is always this cat and dogfight, but this is fun.

"For example, Simon would do something like, if there's a girl on stage and she's beautiful, he would be like, 'Meeoww!' He starts meowing. You know, I think that's funny."

Klum, who has won an Emmy for hosting Project Runway and had 23 nominations, admits she is not dazzled by the world of celebrity - as she has no idea who the stars are.

As a busy mum she does not get the time to watch enough TV.

She said: "A lot of times when I've sat at the Emmys, I've had no idea who most of the people are. I don't watch a lot of TV because I have four children."

On parenting, of her kids, the younger three; Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 13, who she co-parents with Seal, she says she is "very, very German".

She said: "I do have certain German, how would you say it, attributes, such as punctuality and trustworthiness.

"Maybe I come across as not so nice because of this, but I think it is better to be straightforward.

''We cook fresh every day and use vegetables grown in our ­garden. The important thing is we sit down together and talk about our days.

"We eat at 6pm on the dot. That is important because the bedtimes are stacked, one child at 7.30pm, one at 8, one at 8.30 and one at 9, so if dinner slips, we have a snowball effect and the next day you see the dark circles under their eyes. I am quite German about timetables."

Klum also said that while she used social media, there was no substitute for spending time with those you love.

She said: "If you choose to be part of it - you have to know what comes with it. Not everyone is going to love you if you put yourself out there.

"That's why it is so important to have time face-to-face with people you love. There is no substitute."

Klum's new TV show - filmed in Tokyo, Paris and New York - is unique because viewers will be able to buy what they see on TV from online instead of going to shops.

She said: "For the first time, finally, our audience can shop.

"So here you have a winning look every week and people can buy it around the world."

And they will not be offered in tiny model sample sizes, either.

She said: "It's going to be from triple X small to triple X large, and some actually extra large. So the sizing will be very inclusive."

Klum says the show is a passion project for her as she has designed many fashion collections.

But she admits she is far from a dab hand with a needle and thread. She says: "I can't sew at all. I've done many collections for many different companies.

"I've done children's clothing, I've done Birkenstock shoes, New Balance activewear shoes. I've designed many things, and I can't sew.

"I think it's a matter of taste and vision and ­gathering the right team."

And she revealed that although it was third time round when it came to marriage, she still believed in true love, earlier this year sharing a photo of her and Kaluitz in an intimate snap in bed online.

She wrote beside it: "Late start to my day. I love you Tom" with a heart emoji - proving that even when it's third time round, romance isn't dead.

