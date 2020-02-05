Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante.
Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante.
Offbeat

'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th Feb 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LUCK has struck again at the region's luckiest tavern, which celebrated another major pokies jackpot on Sunday.

"It's our ninth jackpot win, can you believe it?" Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante said.

"It's so good to see someone's face when they win, he was jumping up and down."

The latest winner was a local man who wished to remain anonymous, and made off with a hefty $10,443.06 sum.

This is the tavern's second jackpot of the New Year, with another winner claiming $11,173.56 in January.

Seven other jackpots have been won at the tavern since the machines were first introduced in June last year.

Lucky punters aren't the only ones having fun at the tavern, which has recently expanded its services in exciting new ways, with DJ's on Saturday nights, and other entertainment on Friday evenings.

"It's happening every Friday, except when there's a holiday or something," Nikki said.

"We've done a few already, and it's been really good."

But this isn't the only way the tavern is planning to engage with the community, with the launch of a new alcohol home-delivery service.

"It's part of how we're going to build our standing with the community," Nikki said.

"We put the machines in last year, we're starting the entertainment, now we'll be doing delivery."

More Stories

Show More
brisbane valley tavern gatton pokies
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity rides

        premium_icon Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity...

        News Cyclists have just a few more weeks to prepare for one of the region’s favourite charity bike rides.

        IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        premium_icon Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        News Storm chasers are warning of over 500mm in parts.

        AOC chief: Meet me, Pauline, I’ll show you Games will work

        premium_icon AOC chief: Meet me, Pauline, I’ll show you Games will work

        Opinion Olympics 2032: Queensland Games could actually produce a surplus