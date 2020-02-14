Menu
A truck rollover has caused traffic to back up for kilometres along the Cunningham Hwy.
WATCH: Hazardous cargo spill causes highway to close

Paige Ashby
14th Feb 2020 2:10 PM
BOTH inbound lanes on the Cunningham Hwy have closed after a truck rolled and lost its load near Blackstone this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm after reports of a truck crash. 

 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the truck was carrying asbestos in bags and the clean up would take some time. 

"It's not going to cause anyone harm it just has to be removed with care," she said.

 

 

Diversion are in place with police diverting drivers off the highway onto the Mary St exit.

Traffic is reportedly backed up along Mary St near Brynhyfryd Park.

One person was taken to Ipswich hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. 

