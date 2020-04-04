Have you spotted these characters in your street?

Leanne and daughter Emily Gardner, 14, have taken to the streets in costume. Picture: Cordell Richardson

SOME strange characters have been spotted roaming the streets of Raceview in the past week adding to the oddities of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pokemon Pikachu and Marshall from Paw Patrol are just two of the characters seen out and about.

Louise Gardner and her 14-year-old daughter decided to do something a little different to make people smile in these trying times. They had no idea just how much attention their idea would garner.

“I said to my daughter the other day, ‘hey maybe we should dress up and walk the streets and just put smiles on people’s faces,” Ms Gardner said.

“So, that’s what we started doing, not realising we were going to end up going viral everywhere.

“Everybody has been yelling out the window at us, waving, tooting, laughing, everyone thinks it’s great.

“The first post got sent to us, which was we were recorded walking through the park and it ended up on Tik Tok and then it just went from there.”

The pair have been photographed and filmed and shared across a number of social media platforms.

The mother and daughter team have also stepped out dressed as ninja turtles, Olaf from Frozen, and a the minions from Despicable Me.

“I bought a couple off Facebook Marketplace ages ago and I just slowly started collecting. I was going to start look into doing kids birthday parties, but because I’m a single mum and pretty much work full time also, it kind of really doesn’t leave me much time to do anything,” Mr Gardner said.

As Eater fast approaches, there’s also plans for the Easter bunny to join the party.