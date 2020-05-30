Menu
Have you seen these men?

Darren Hallesy
30th May 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
POLICE are appealing for urgent assistance to locate two men who are missing in unrelated incidents.

 

Firstly, a 30-year-old man missing from Inala has gone missing.

Mathew Schloss was last seen at a Nutmeg Street address on Thursday, May 21.

 

Matthew Schoss hasn't been seen since May 21
Police and family hold concern for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition which requires medication.

Mr Schloss is believed to have travelled in a gold Holden Commodore ute towards Cunnamulla.

The vehicle was located abandoned on the side of the Balonne Highway about 50km east of Cunnamulla on Tuesday evening, May 26.

He has no known connections with the area and has not spoken with family or friends in relation to travelling there.

Mathew is described as 190cm tall, caucasian, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, a search is currently underway to locate a 40-year-old man reported missing from Goodna.

Kane Matkovich was last seen at 2am on May 27 at a Rissman St address and was reported missing to police yesterday.

Property belonging to Kane has since been located around the Goodna boat ramp where police, along with police divers, SES and Water Police are concentrating their search efforts today.

 

 

Kane Matkovich is missing
Police hold concerns for Kane's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen these men or has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001090134 within the online suspicious activity form.

