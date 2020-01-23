Hats off to the chef as Ipswich restaurant wins award

WHEN it comes to plating up meals, chef Ash Martin has one rule - it's local produce or nothing.

Produce grown from the Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley make their way from the paddocks onto the plates at Homage Restaurant at Spicers Hidden Vale in Grandchester, ready to be dished up to the many hungry patrons who visit the popular Ipswich venue.

The dishes Mr Martin and his colleagues serve up daily have helped the restaurant win a coveted national food award. The restaurant was named a winner in the 2020 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hats Awards.

The awards are judged by food inspectors who dine in at restaurants across the country.

This year there were 422 establishments nationally that were recognised, including 61 from Queensland.

This is the second time Homage Restaurant has been recognised in this competition.

"This is a really good award to win," Mr Martin said.

"It's wonderful to be recognised for what we do here, and we are super grateful to the Australian Good Food Guide for the award."

Mr Martin, who has worked in the hospitality industry for 15 years, is also an ambassador for the Scenic Rim's annual Eat Local Week. The event is the ultimate backstage pass to the farms, wineries and food stories across the region. It's the opportunity to meet the people behind the produce and the flavours in a celebration that features festivals, farmgate events and culinary experiences for foodies of all ages.

Mr Martin said he works closely with a number of growers for every dish he prepares.

"Everything on our menu has a story and is on the menu for a reason," he said.

"Everything we source is local, if possible. If we can't find anything local, we won't use it, or find someone who can grow it for us."