Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Letters to the Editor

Hats off to Llew, but he should go further

Letter of the day
17th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A CONSERVATIVE voter I have nothing but admiration for Member for Wide Bay Member Llew O'Brien for his stand about the lack of governance being applied by the National Party leadership in regard to the blatant lack of morality being displayed by the party to pay the costs of National Party Members attending the 100th anniversary of the birth of their party at a five-star hotel in Melbourne.

For this alone Deputy PM Michael McCormack should stand down as Nats leader.

I would encourage Llew O'Brien who is now without a party but will continue to support the Coalition to take it one step further and form his own party, "The Queensland Conservative Party", supporting rural Australia.

Their policies for the next election to include:

1. The creation of dams in Northern Australia to ensure we provide enough water for our future.

2. To provide enough base-load power to service industry and all Australians into the future.

3. To ensure "Religious Freedom" to all Australians.

4. To ensure all Australians are allowed to practice "free speech" without vilification.

5. Immediate "drought relief" to all primary producers to ensure they continue to survive in rural Australia.

The dissatisfaction presently in the electorate with our major political parties would see rural electorates not only in Queensland but Australia wide rejoicing at an opportunity to tell major parties how dissatisfied they presently are with policies presently being presented by their party.

BILL GLASSON, Buderim

More Stories

Show More
bill glasson letter of the day letters to the editor llew o'brien mp opinion piece
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Brian turned his life around after accident

        premium_icon How Brian turned his life around after accident

        Health Bryan Flemming was a competitive motocross racer and coach before an accident left him with quadriplegia in 2009.

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        More stormy weather on the horizon

        More stormy weather on the horizon

        News Don’t put your umbrella or gumboots away just yet

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        How firefighters plan to spend generous donation

        premium_icon How firefighters plan to spend generous donation

        News Cent auction brings in thousands for our ‘silent heroes”

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Plans in place to expand JBS Dinmore meat processing plant

        premium_icon Plans in place to expand JBS Dinmore meat processing plant

        News The proposed plan is to build three structures across three stages