Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

by Laura Italiano
13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

 

Just three months before Meghan Markle recorded a voiceover for an upcoming Disney project, her husband, Prince Harry, may have buttonholed the head of the entertainment company at a London premiere to ask she be considered for the job.

Harry, Meghan, and Disney CEO Bob Iger were together on the red carpet for London's Lion King premiere when an onlooker was able to catch the conversation on tape.

Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Meghan hugged Beyonce, who was also at the premiere, the Duke of Sussex collared the Disney chief and apparently touted his former actress wife's interest in voiceover work.

The moment Harry spruiked Meghan’s skills to the Disney CEO. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The moment Harry spruiked Meghan’s skills to the Disney CEO. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Ah, I did not know that," Iger was taped saying. "You seem surprised," Harry responded. "She's really interested."

Iger replied, "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

The Times of London revealed on Saturday that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with The Walt Disney Company for work on an undisclosed project.

In lieu of a direct payment - royals are barred from working for money - Disney reportedly made a donation to one of the Sussex's pet projects, Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife charity.

The resurfaced clip comes just hours before Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry gather to meet the Queen for an emergency summit at Sandringham to hammer out the details of the Sussex's future.

A Palace source confirmed to The Sun they will also discuss the "next steps" for the monarchy, with an announcement due within days.

The meeting will be the first time Harry has come face-to-face with his grandma since revealing his plan to quit frontline duties last week.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
bob iger disney megan markle megxit overheard prince harry voiceover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby bats displaced by fires blanketed in love

        premium_icon Baby bats displaced by fires blanketed in love

        Pets & Animals Several hundred bats had been relocated to Queensland to be with wildlife carers.

        Online gamer’s unique idea to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Online gamer’s unique idea to help bushfire victims

        News “I have family down in NSW that have had to evacuate..."

        Number of patients increase at our emergency departments

        premium_icon Number of patients increase at our emergency departments

        News Not only has there been an increase in patients, but more of them are in need of...

        Millions racked up in unpaid fines across Ipswich

        premium_icon Millions racked up in unpaid fines across Ipswich

        News Ipswich residents have racked up more than $3 million in unpaid fines as figures...