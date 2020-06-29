Harry’s family ‘guilt’ after LA move

Meghan Markle is said to be thrilled to be back in her native America, but Prince Harry is struggling. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan Markle is said to be thrilled to be back in her native America, but Prince Harry is struggling. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry is suffering cabin fever and is "secretly tortured" over his decision to leave the royal family, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly struggling with his new life in LA after quitting the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

In a new book Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split With the House of Windsor, authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard claimed that the 35-year-old prince was finding it hard to adjust.

It was claimed that the situation was made worse when Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple wanted their son, Archie, to grow up without the spotlight of the British media on him. Picture: Getty Images

A source claimed: "On top of it all, he's got cabin fever.

"It was far from an ideal situation. Harry's gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured."

Prince Harry is also reportedly missing his family - with it "hit(ting) home for him that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever" - while he is in lockdown at Tyler Perry's$A30 million mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan, pictured here alongside ex-gang members at a Los Angeles bakery, have busied themselves volunteering. Picture: Instagram

But an insider said that Meghan, 38, is doing her best to support her husband in their new life.

They said: "She's assuring [Harry] that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA.

"Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing."

Prince William and Kate are said to be unhappy that the fallout of Meghan and Harry’s decision means their children will be pushed further into the spotlight. Picture: Getty Images

It comes after it was revealed the couple could make millions after reports they had signed with the same speaking agency as the Obamas.

According to reports, the couple have joined the Harry Walker Agency - which also counts the Obamas, Clintons, Serena and Venus Williams, and TV legend Oprah Winfrey as clients - in their first career move since moving to Hollywood.

Prince Harry reportedly has “overwhelming guilt” over the fact he was not in Britain as his father battled coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

And a former friend told Royals At War: "Meghan has always been fascinated with the creation of a 'brand'.

"I do not believe she married Harry with that solely in mind, but it was a determining factor."

Meanwhile it was revealed that James Bond bosses want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Hollywood premiere of the new 007 movie - setting up a potential clash with Prince William and Kate.

Producers of No Time To Die want Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond to be a US hit.

Their top priority is getting Prince Harry and Meghan at the Los Angeles screening in November.

While Prince William and Kate may attend the London premiere the week before.

After Megxit was announced in January, the couple temporarily lived in Canada before relocating to LA when the coronavirus crisis began to be near Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The couple have worked with a number of charities since being in the US, even delivering meals to those in need.

They also shared a sweet glimpse of their son Archie on his first birthday.

Originally published as Harry's family 'guilt' after LA move