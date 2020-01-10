Harry won’t make it without royal ties

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne during their October 2018 tour of Australia. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne during their October 2018 tour of Australia. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Prince Harry has every right to quit his job, but he's out of touch with reality if he thinks he can stand on his own two feet.

The Duke of Sussex wants to have his cake and eat it too.

He wants to use the power of his celebrity for charitable purposes dear to his heart, but maintain a private life.

His bombshell announcement that he and his wife Meghan Markle would quit royal duties was daring and the couple's anger could be read between the lines of their flashy new website that outlined their plans.

It's interesting they managed to brief a whole website design team for what must have been weeks of work, but forgot to get on the blower to the Queen.

The saga is like an episode of the defunct Jerry Springer Show - Prince Harry and Meghan are divorcing the royal family.

The Firm is fighting like any one of the families on that American show that for decades exposed and exploited them for entertainment.

This fight is among much better dressed people, but it's really no different.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their October 2018 visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan say they want to stop being the subject of negative reporting on them, but they say they believe in a free press.

They missed the point that much of the criticism of them came from when they didn't practice what they preached in friendly interviews with their chosen media.

Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to fend off one of the major criticisms of their bold move by saying they will not take money from the Queen anymore as they step back from royal duties.

The Queen gives them five per cent of their income from a taxpayer-linked grant, which they will now refuse.

But they still get millions each year from their dad's property investment The Duchy of Cornwall.

That's still taxpayer money, Harry, even though the land was gifted to the Crown in 1337.

And even if they manage to make enough money from jobs, which is likely to be speaking engagements and endorsements, they will only command those fees because of their royal positions.

Not amused. The Queen was reportedly blindsided by the announcement from the grandchild who was widely believed to have been her favourite. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are fuming, but in some ways this makes the whole Royal Family more accessible and likeable.

Everyone, at some point, has had a fight with their family, particularly over money that comes with strings attached.

And in-law jokes exist for a reason; when you bring in a new member to a family it can lead to tension.

It's hardly surprising that a feminist American actor didn't see eye-to-eye with the ultimate stiff-upper-lip British family.

When the angry phone call comes from the Queen, Prince Harry might just mention Prince Andrew's name to put the whole dispute into perspective.

I wonder what Harry's LinkedIn profile will say.