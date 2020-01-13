Harry tells Beckham: Keep Posh quiet

Prince Harry confronted soccer superstar David Beckham over fears his wife Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham leaked stories about Meghan Markle, according to a new report.

During an astonishing encounter, Prince Harry expressed Meghan's concerns that details of their friendship appeared in the press, according to The Sun.

While the two couples have since patched up their differences, they experienced a brief cooling of relations.

The row happened in the wake of a story in December 2017 about advice the 45-year old former Spice Girl gave Meghan ahead of her move to London.

The article revealed the mum of four had suggested a list of facialists, hairdressers and stylists to use.

A source said: "Victoria and Meghan hit it off and as two high profile women in show business, were in regular contact at the start of Meg's relationship with Harry.

"When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.

"Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it - I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous - and spoke to Harry about it.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.

"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.

"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on - but it certainly made things awkward for a while. It later turned out the leak probably came from a beauty salon.

"Afterwards, they got things back on track, but it took a few months."

The Beckhams were conspicuous by their absence at the exclusive "evening do" after the Royal wedding in May 2018.

David, 44, and Harry, 35, have been long-time friends through various charity initiatives and famously helped the UK secure the 2012 Olympic Games.

Meghan and Victoria bonded after the star started dating the prince.

Despite previously saying she would never wear one of Victoria's pricey designs - because of the wrong "silhouette" - Meghan has since sported several.

The $A3000 Vanity Top Handle Bag she wore sold out in hours after Victoria linked a video to it on her Instagram page. However, the lending of Victoria's outfits was previously a source of tension.

A fashion insider added: "Victoria doesn't do freebies - it's a principle she's had since day one, and she has stuck to it doggedly.

"But obviously when representatives for the Duchess get in touch to ask if Victoria can commission and send over some outfits, the subject of money is difficult.

"There are also strict Palace guidelines about gifting to be taken into consideration.

"But given Meghan's Hollywood background - where designers flock to dress starlets - understandably she probably wasn't aware of all the regulations.

"It all got cleared up, and of course Meghan is now happy to pay for anything."

