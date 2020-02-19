Harry Styles ‘shaken’ after knifepoint attack

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Harry Styles was mugged at knifepoint while on a night out on Valentine's Day.

The former One Direction singer was confronted by a man demanding cash in North London on Friday.

The 26-year-old is said to have handed over cash to the thug but was unharmed in the robbery.

A source told the Mirror: "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

"Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Harry Styles arriving at the 2020 Brit Awards on Wednesday. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

"It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

"The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.

"No arrests and inquiries are ongoing."

Harry is due to appear at the Brit Awards today where he will perform.

Styles will perform at the awards ceremony. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

He is up for two awards - Best British Album for his Fine Line solo debut, and Best British Male Solo Artist.

The Sun has contacted Harry's management for comment.

Last year the singer's stalker, Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, was found guilty for harassing the singer near his home.

He was handed a restraining order banning him from going within 250 metres from him, and going to any of his gigs.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.