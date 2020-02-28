HAPPENING NOW: Protesters block road from developers

Protesters have blocked both entries of Binnies Rd in a bid to prevent development in the area. Picture: Rob Williams.

Protesters have blocked both entries of Binnies Rd in a bid to prevent development in the area. Picture: Rob Williams.

YUGGERA Elders and supporters have blocked both ends of Binnies Rd in Ripley this morning to prevent further expansion around Deebing Creek.

The road forms part of the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area (PDA) which will potentially develop into 50,000 dwellings to house a population of 120,000 people.

Daniel Kinchela said he had protested against a number of development projects around the Deebing Creek mission site since day one.

Campers have occupied parts of the mission site since the start of last year to stop development on what they claim is sacred land.

“We are preserving the heritage of this place,” Mr Kinchela said.

“There is a cricket pitch down the bottom that a lot of superstars from this mission, there was one Eddie Gilbert, he was on of the only people to bowl sir Donald Bradman out for a duck and that was his cricket pitch.

“For them to miss this bit of history and heritage is beyond me.”

Protesters have blocked both entries of Binnies Rd in a bid to prevent development in the area.

It was announced the State Government had committed an additional $7.1 million for more roads and bridges to be built in the (PDA) in September last year.

Privately-owned developer Orchard Property Group then obtained the acquisition of a 34-hectare site in the heart of the PDA in October.

“We’re definitely making sure that doesn’t go ahead,” Mr Kinchela said.

At the time, Ipswich City Council’s General Manager of Planning and Regulatory Services Brett Davey said Binnies Road was a strategic road and its construction will benefit the people of Ipswich through providing land for new housing and alternative access to existing and future residents in Deebing Heights and Ripley.

Yuggera woman Karen Coghill said the Traditional Owners were seeking closure and the land was home to significant historical sites.

“Why we’re protesting is because we need to remind the state government that they can’t just claim desecration and destruction over these lands,” she said.

“We’ve also got confirmation that at the end of Binnies Rd here was the old school, where government did an investigation after 1900s and found human remains of children.

“Now, how would you feel about asking you government for an investigation?

“’Please we want closure’ and they ignore you.

“So, now we’ve occupied at Grampian Drive.

“They failed to tell the workers that you’ve got a protest group right beside you”

Artist impression of Ripley.

The Ripley Valley PDA covers 4680ha and is located approximately 5km southwest of the Ipswich CBD, and south of Cunningham Highway.

Ipswich City Council, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Orchard Property Group have all been contacted for comment.