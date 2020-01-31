Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hadley and Fulton drop radio bombshell

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
31st Jan 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Broadcaster Ray Hadley and rugby league immortal Bob Fulton have called full-time on their 32-year partnership in radio on the 2GB Continuous Call team.

Hadley will make the announcement this morning they are stepping down to spend more time with their families. Together they have dominated the ratings for more than three decades.

Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell
Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell


"We started together and we made a pact that we would leave together," Hadley said. "We've both decided now is the right time."

Hadley, who is remarrying this year, told 2GB general manager Tom Malone of his decision before Xmas. The show will now be hosted by Mark Levy.

Hadley started the Continuous call team in 1987 and Fulton joined him the following year.

More Stories

Show More
2gb bob fulton radio ray hadley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I want to help students the way my teachers couldn’t’

        premium_icon ‘I want to help students the way my teachers couldn’t’

        News BULLIED at school for a speech impediment, this new high school teacher didn’t want to let the same mistakes happen to future students.

        Alvey produces reels made from 200-year-old timber

        premium_icon Alvey produces reels made from 200-year-old timber

        Fishing The tree was removed by a macadamia nut farmer from his property in Rosebank, New...

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers

        The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        premium_icon The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        Crime Queensland Government tries to avoid having to build new prisons