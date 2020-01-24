Gympie man says he grew weed ‘for research purposes’

A RETIRED Gympie region man claimed he grew 11 marijuana plants at his Glenwood home "for research purposes".

A RETIRED Gympie region man who claimed he grew 11 marijuana plants at his Glenwood home "for research purposes" has been told to get smart about his drug use in court.

Graham Edward Atkinson, 61, came home to his Glenwood address on November 24 last year to find police conducting a search warrant, which turned up the plants varying in height from 30cm to 60cm, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

Atkinson told the officers he had planted them "for research purposes because he was a botanist", prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he found that excuse "inherently improbable" considering Atkinson also handed over a "small quantity" of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Atkinson's lawyer Elizabeth McAulay specified her client had been caught with two grams of the drug, and it was only for personal use.

Ms McAulay detailed Atkinson's significant history of "medical concerns", a large number of which stemmed from a gunshot wound to the head he suffered in 1996.

She said Atkinson was dealing with chronic neck pain, lower back pain and occasional "severe cranial pain" from bullet fragments still lodged in his head.

Atkinson had also been suffering with depression and PTSD since at least 1998, the court heard.

Mr Callaghan said he recognised Atkinson's "debilitating health problems" but said the "alternate remedy" of marijuana was "still illegal".

He said he accepted Atkinson was growing the plants for personal use, but told him the drug would more likely "exacerbate" his health issues.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to one count each of producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possessing a water pipe used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

He was fined $400 with no conviction recorded.