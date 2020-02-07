Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

Dr Gaurav Khera, Shannon Harrold, Ben Brock, Truc Ho, Jamie McMullen and Thomas Ellis at the I-MED Radiology clinic in Yamanto.

PATIENTS in the Ipswich region now have improved access to the latest in medical imaging with the opening of a new I-MED Radiology clinic in Yamanto.

The clinic opened it’s doors at the Yamanto Shopping Village early January and is an addition to the existing I-MED clinics at St Andrew’s Hospital, Pring St in Ipswich and the Redbank Plains Town Square.

Jamie McMullen with I-MED Radiology regional manager Ben Brock at the new clinic in Yamanto.

The modern clinic offers a range of specialised medical imaging services including ultra low-dose CT, ultrasound, x-ray and echocardiography.

I-MED Radiology regional manager Ben Brock said Yamanto’s growth was what attracted them to open this new clinic.

“A commitment to providing high quality and expert care is at the centre of everything we do at I-MED Radiology,” he said.

“We have made a significant investment in the new clinic’s facilities so as to deliver the very best environment for our patients.

“We felt we needed to provide some local services to the Yamanto area given the amount of patients that were travelling further into Ipswich, as well as make it easier for the people coming in from Ripley and Boonah.

“Our team of imaging experts are focused on working together with local clinicians to deliver the best health outcomes for locals.

“It’s all a really good growth area here.”

I-MED Radiology general manager Bronwyn Nicholson said the new clinic featured state-of-the art equipment.

“We have installed the latest in ultra-low dose CT technology which demonstrates our focus on providing the community with highest quality imaging and faster diagnosis all with the lowest radiation doses possible,” Ms Nicholson said.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the local community with world-class medical care. It enables our doctors to deliver improved diagnosis for multiple conditions, ensuring effective treatment plans can be put into place sooner.”

The clinic currently has nine staff but is hoping to increase that number in the future.

I-MED Radiology is located at Shop 20, Yamanto Shopping Village, 512 Warwick Road.