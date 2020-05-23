Moranbah mine blast survivors in a stable condition

The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning

ALL MINERS injured in the Grosvenor Mine blast are now in a stable condition.

The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesman the four men were in a stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

The miners, aged in their 40s and 50s, were seriously burnt in the explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah, southwest of Mackay on Wednesday May 6.

Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion on Wednesday May 6. Picture: Youtube

Their injuries were so serious, they had to be flown in separate aircraft to Brisbane with doctors and nurses treating them on board.

#Update - Five patients were transported to Moranbah Hospital serious with significant burns. Multiple aeromedical units are responding to coordinate the safe retrieval of all five patients back to Brisbane after the earlier workplace explosion at #Moranbah. More to come. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 6, 2020

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

Earlier this week Moranbah miner Turi Wiki, the first of the five miners to be released from hospital, said he and his fellow miners were going through an extremely "traumatic time".

"While I am out of hospital, I know the road to recovery is going to be a long one," he said.

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised over $200,000.

