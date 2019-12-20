Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major Christian magazine has turned against Donald Trump, saying he “morally lost and confused” and should be removed from office.
A major Christian magazine has turned against Donald Trump, saying he “morally lost and confused” and should be removed from office.
Politics

Evangelical Christians lash ‘grossly immoral’ Donald Trump

by AFP
20th Dec 2019 6:32 PM

A leading US evangelical Christian publication, has turned against President Donald Trump - writing that he is "morally lost and confused" and should be removed from office.

In an editorial, Christianity Today said it generally steers clear of politics but "we do feel it necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear."

"The facts in this instance are unambiguous," it said.

"The President of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Picture: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Picture: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

"That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral." Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham, a prominent Christian evangelist who died last year, but the Graham family is no longer associated with the publication.

Franklin Graham, Billy Graham's son, is also an influential Christian evangelical leader and a staunch Trump supporter. His ministry publishes its own magazine, Decision.

Christianity Today, which has a circulation of around 130,000, said Trump has "dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration.

"He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud," it said.

"His Twitter feed alone - with its habitual string of mischaracterisations, lies, and slanders - is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

Christianity Today said the congressional hearings that led to Mr Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday "have illuminated the president's moral deficiencies for all to see".

 

 

"Trump's evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defence of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president," it said.

"We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear... that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath."

The magazine asked: "Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation's leader doesn't really matter in the end?

"Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election -- that is a matter of prudential judgment.

"That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."

Mr Trump enjoys solid support among white evangelical Christians although a Fox News poll in October found that those backing him had slipped from 81 per cent in the 2016 election to around 70 per cent now.

christianity today donald trump politics religion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        Breaking STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec.

        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...