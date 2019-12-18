Menu
An Aspley family’s Christmas tree was raided while they were away for the weekend. They want other families to take precautions. An illustration from Dr Seuss’
Crime

The Aussie ‘Grinch’ who stole Christmas from a family

by Ellen-Maree Elliot
18th Dec 2019 4:45 PM
A GRINCH has stolen presents from four generations of a north Brisbane family right from underneath their Christmas tree.

However, this culprit's heart is unlikely to grow three sizes and prompt a return of the $1200 worth of gifts, or the jewellery and cash they stole.

Jane Fowler said the gifts were meant for her children and their partners, her eight grandchildren, her husband, and her mum.

Even her present was wrapped and under the tree.

"They jimmied a window open and tore the screen open and apparently let themselves out through the front door."

"They took everything from under the tree bar one present that was obviously too large for them."

Mrs Fowler said although many of the presents could be replaced some were bought on a recent holiday to Tasmania.

The now bare Fowler tree. Picture: Supplied
"What we couldn't believe they took off with our spare coin bag, it's very heavy. God knows how they went off down the street with that," she said.

"Some of it's quite amusing."

She said her eldest grandchildren, both seven, visited after the theft and raced upstairs to see if there were any new presents in the tree before anyone could stop them.

"I think one of their mother's said they're all in the boot. Just not our boot," she said.

Mrs Fowler said it was the "first time ever" she had all the presents wrapped and under the tree.

"My sister reckons its serves me right for having everything done and wrapped for the 1st of December," she said.

"I'll never do that again, I'll leave everything for Christmas Eve from now on."

She added some of the stolen good included vouchers, which her daughter had cancelled.

"She (my daughter) said, 'I hope they give them to their mums for Christmas'. Then they might have to answer some questions," she said.

Mrs Fowler said although there was not much they could have done differently to prevent the theft she hoped other households would be aware of the risk and take precautions.

Despite the violation of having the offenders enter and steal from their home, she insisted the burglary would not ruin Christmas.

"You know what, no-one's hurt, no-one's injured. People get tragic news over Christmas, this pales in insignificance," she said.

"This can't ruin Christmas because our family will all be together, and that's what it's about."

