Greta believes she has coronavirus

SWEDISH climate activist Greta Thunberg has said on social media that she believes she has recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 experienced during a period of quarantine following a European trip.

It comes as Australian TV personality Richard Wilkins revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus for a third time, after his initial diagnosis more than a week ago.

The teenage said she appeared to have been infected along with her dad, actor Svante Thunberg.

Both began having symptoms and so have been in isolation for the last weeks, she said.

They were travelling in Europe before lockdowns were imposed.

Greta said in a video for New Scientist that her symptoms her mild.

"For the last two weeks I have been isolated and then I got the virus. I came home from central Europe and then I isolated myself from the beginning, because I thought I might as well as I've been on trains and so I don't want to put anyone else at risk. But then I started feeling some symptoms after a few days. But the important thing is that I didn't basically feel that I illl,: she said. "At the same time my father was feeling much more intense symptoms."

Greta says her mild symptoms are "what makes it so much more dangerous" due to the risk of on passing the virus without knowing it.

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year 2019. Picture: Time magazine

"If I wouldn't have been for my father getting it at the same time and much more intense than me, I might not even have noticed it that I was sick," she said. "That is something I want to communicate, that many people don't feel symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms, but it can still be contagious. So you have to really practice social distancing whether you feel ill or not."

Sweden only tests patients for coronavirus if they require hospital care. Others are urged to isolate themselves and rest.

"So of course I'm not 100 per cent sure I have got it. But it would have been very strange if it would have been something else, because it just fits very … especially with my father's reaction, it's exactly fitting with the symptoms," she said.

WILKINS 'SHOCKED' HE REMAINS POSITIVE

Meanwhile, Richard Wilkins expressed shock that he remains positive for the coronavirus after being tested for a third time.

Wilkins took to Instagram on Tuesday night, and said he couldn't believe that he kept returning a positive test despite suffering no symptoms of COVID-19.

The TV star posted a photo of himself getting a swab test done at home by a masked medical practitioner, after which he confirmed his third test had registered positive.

"So I've now returned a positive result THREE times. Still can't believe it as I still have ZERO symptoms," he wrote.

The TV personality then hit out at regulations that allow asymptomatic patients to interact with others, calling the advice, "irresponsible".

"The suggestion is that days after the last symptom, people should "assume" that they're over this thing and "proceed with caution!"

"I find this totally unacceptable and irresponsible! I completely understand the fact that the last thing the Health Dept wants to do is spend days retesting people like me and God knows that I don't want to soak up resources.

Richard Wilkins has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus for a third time. Picture: Instagram

"But I don't see how I can walk out my front door until I have a clean 'bill of health!' I know the health system is fighting a huge battle and resources are stretched.

"But in clear conscience … I can't put others at risk … until I'm assured that I'm not POSITIVE anymore!' he concluded.

Wilkins first tested positive on March 12 and has remained in self-isolation ever since.

Originally published as Greta believes she has coronavirus