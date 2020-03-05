Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

Union organiser Danielle Mutton has been named as the Greens candidate to run in the Bundamba by-election.

Ms Mutton is one of four candidates running for the seat after former MP Jo-Ann Miller resigned from politics last month.

The candidate has no previous political experience but wanted to provide the residents a Greens option in the election.

She lives just outside the seat but says she works in the seat of Bundamba and would move into the electorate if elected.

Ms Mutton said dumps and incinerators were just one of the challenges facing the seat.

“What people don’t want is things coming in that are causing more health problems for people that are already existing from the current dumps,” she said.

“Cost of living is biting. Some people in our community are hurting and need a helping hand.

“Local job creation is essential, and it needs to be free from fear around issues of insecure work, underemployment and wage theft.

“Local public schools need more funding, so they don’t cost families so much money.

“Hospitals need support. We need enough local teachers, nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, and police officers to help us prosper.”

Ms Mutton joins Labor’s Lance McCallum, LNP’s Rob Shearman and One Nation’s Sharon Bell in the race for the seat.

Residents of Bundamba will place their votes the same day they hit the polls for the local government elections on March 28.