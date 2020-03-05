Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        premium_icon Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        News He said he thought ‘it was about time someone ran without an agenda to gain power.’

        Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        premium_icon Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        News Ipswich Hospital has celebrated its 160th birthday this week.

        Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        premium_icon Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        News Union organiser Danielle Mutton has been named as the Greens candidate.

        Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        premium_icon Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        News It will be up to the new council to change to determine if the name should be...