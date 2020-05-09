Great-grandmother, 92, succumbs to virus as deaths near 100

Another Newmarch House resident has died with COVID-19, bringing the aged care centre's death toll from the virus to 17.

Fay Rendoth, 92, died on Friday at the aged care home in Sydney's west, Nine newspapers reported.

"Tragically a resident of Newmarch House passed away last night (8 May). The family and all relevant authorities have been contacted," a statement from Anglicare said.

"We are devastated at the passing and extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

Mrs Rendoth had three daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her granddaughter Savannah Robinson said Mrs Rendoth's family was everything to her.

"In my memories of her she just gave a lot to family," Ms Robinson said.

"In her final days we couldn't be there by her bed, couldn't sit there and talk to her.

"We were somewhat comforted by knowing Newmarch staff went in and sang to her, read the bible to her.

"The hard thing about this virus is it's so isolating."

Australia's death toll now sits at 98.

Australia has recorded 6917 cases of COVID-19, with 3052 in New South Wales, 1467 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.