Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are grave fears for homes after a sleepless night for East Gippsland residents, as out-of-control bushfires ripped through the drought-affected region.
There are grave fears for homes after a sleepless night for East Gippsland residents, as out-of-control bushfires ripped through the drought-affected region.
Environment

Grave fears for fire region after horror wind change

31st Dec 2019 5:58 AM

Properties are expected to have been destroyed as bushfires raged across East Gippsland overnight.

Firefighters are continuing to try to contain blazes threatening communities including Bruthen, Buchan, Orbost, Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota.

Those in Mallacoota were warned the fire could reach the western boundary of the town by daylight.

 

Eight emergency warnings are in place. Dry lightning storms continue to be an issue in the region and could result in more fires.

The State Control Centre said communities in East Gippsland were impacted by the fires overnight and properties were expected to have been lost.

Impact assessment teams will be deployed this morning to evaluate the damage.

bushfires east gippsland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD cops art injection by transforming concrete wall

        premium_icon CBD cops art injection by transforming concrete wall

        News The first major piece of public art commissioned by the Ipswich City Council is breathing new life into the city.

        Cash flows for enviro projects in Scenic Rim

        premium_icon Cash flows for enviro projects in Scenic Rim

        Environment Projects to protect threatened species, eliminate invasive weeds and restore native...

        Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        premium_icon Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        Environment Ipswich has continued to do its bit for recycling, with centres across the region...

        Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        premium_icon Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        Crime Cops charge teenager with stabbing another teenager.