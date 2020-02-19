Menu
News

Grass is greener on other side of town

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
19th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
THE frustration of months of roadworks forced a local business owner to up sticks and move to the store where fast food giant Red Rooster once operated.

The old Red Rooster site, next to Memories of India, sat vacant for several years.

The old shopfront was revamped when Ipswich Central Mowers relocated from West Ipswich.

Owner and manager Corne Smith said he was excited by the move.

Mr Smith renovated the shop for two months. He said the recent rain had brought customers to him in droves.

“There’s lots of parking and heaps of passing traffic; it seemed the perfect investment. Visibility is perfect here,” Mr Smith said.

“We were in West Ipswich for six years; the roadworks were a disaster.

“We lost a lot of business, all the promises that were made about work at night … nothing came of it.

“Customers were telling us they couldn’t get in to see us.

“I saw this location because the price was good, and the location is great.

“We have a big workshop out back, plus we can display things outside.”

The new location suits Central Mowers perfectly
Mr Smith said he hoped his move would revitalise the local area.

“I hope this area takes off,” Mr Smith said.

“The guy who runs the fruit shop next door is very busy on weekends, and it’s hard to say no to the Indian food every day from next door.”

Mr Smith said the weather was great for business.

“I’m loving this weather, as gardens have been dead for six months and now business is great,” he said.

“People are getting their mowers out and we already have four weeks of work in the workshop.

“The best thing about my job is talking to people all day. I’m a people-person … I never used to be but I am now.

“We get so many different types of people come through the doors, which I love.”

Ipswich Central Mowers is at 27 Brisbane S t, Ipswich.

Ipswich Queensland Times

