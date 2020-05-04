Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cold weather in Stanthorpe. Pic Peter Wallis
Cold weather in Stanthorpe. Pic Peter Wallis
Weather

Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

Saavanah Bourke
4th May 2020 8:13 AM

THE cooler weather made a statement this morning as a Granite Belt suburb recorded the lowest temperature in Queensland.

Peter Markworth from Bureau of Meteorology said Applethorpe recorded a minimum temperature of negative two degrees, the coldest location on record this year.

"Stanthorpe was a little bit warmer. Recording a temperature of two degrees," Mr Markworth said.

He said the cool changed carried over from the weekend, where Saturday's temperature plummeted to a minimum of four degrees while Sunday warmed to eight degrees.

Mr Markworth said while it will warm up during the week, we can expect to see 'these cold snaps' regularly in the lead up to winter.

"Temperatures will warm up gradually during the week before another trough moves towards the area over the weekend," he said.

bureau of meteorology cold cold snap stanthorpe weather
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      How to Lette loose

      How to Lette loose
      • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

      Top Stories

        How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health workers

        premium_icon How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health...

        News The former nurse wanted to help bring joy to nurses and GPs during the coronavirus pandemic

        Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        premium_icon Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        News The push to maintain social distancing around essential workers

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat Find activities to do that meet the new restrictions

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott’s final hours before death on highway