Grab the pups and hit the streets to help the RSPCA

WALK THIS MAY. Simonne Whitlock with her rescue dogs Bucky and Blaze.

ALL of Ipswich's good puppers and their owners are being urged to grab the lead and hit the pavement this month to help raise funds for the RSPCA.

The community is being urged to sign up for the organisation's biggest fundraiser, the Million Paws Walk, which will be held throughout the month of May.

Due to the restrictions of mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the annual fundraiser has been transformed into a virtual walk, where animal lovers clock their own kilometres in their own neighbourhoods. All you have to do is take your best friend for a 30 minute walk as often as you can throughout the month and ask your friends and family to sponsor you.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty told the Queensland Times that donations were down from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Funds we would have raised through the Million Paws Walk is down due to the fact we had to make this one a virtual walk," he said.

All money raised from the event goes to helping the RSPCA fund the lifesaving work they do to care for animals, while also bringing cruelty offenders to justice.

According to the RSPCA website, "RSPCA Qld receives limited government funding and over 96 per cent of funding comes from our community, people just like you".

To show your support, sign up to be part of this year's RSPCA's Million Paws Walk by logging onto www.millionpawswalk.com.au/QLD/home.