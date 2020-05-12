Goodbye to cheap fuel

IT seems the days of filling up for under 80 cents a litre are well and truly over, with the average price in Ipswich for fuel now well over a dollar a litre.

The cheapest price for fuel in Ipswich on Tuesday was 115.9 cents per litre in West Ipswich, while the dearest was going for 119.9 in Ripley.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith advised drivers to hold off filling up for now.

"After weeks of cheap fuel in Ipswich and in the south east, fuel companies have increased their prices and we are now in the expensive phase of the cycle. The latest average for unleaded in Ipswich is 117.9 cents per litre," Ms Smith said.

"More people will be travelling again as restrictions are lifted but this is not why prices have risen, the increase is in line with the price cycle Ipswich has had for years.

"With measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 continuing to weigh on the global economy oil prices remain subdued. However, the market is still behaving unpredictably and it's difficult to forecast how prices will be impacted in the south east long-term."

The RACQ recommended the Fair Fuel Finder app so you can shop around.