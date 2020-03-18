Good news stories you might have missed during COVID-19

Sunrise at Cape Hillsborough is enough to put a smile on anyone’s face. Picture: Aleney de Winter, @boyeatsworld

Sunrise at Cape Hillsborough is enough to put a smile on anyone’s face. Picture: Aleney de Winter, @boyeatsworld

A LOT of people have been triggered by the sheer quantity of bad news out there at the moment, myself included.

But it is easy to forget there has been just as much good news, although it might not make as much noise.

So here are five local and global stories that are sure to make you smile.

Wuhan has closed down its last makeshift coronavirus hospital

In a sign that authorities' efforts to curb the outbreak are working, credible media outlets are reporting the last of a dozen coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan has closed.

The virus outbreak began in Wuhan.

On Tuesday, China reported 19 new infections, down from 40 a day earlier.

Aussie researchers make major breakthrough

Two widely used antiviral drugs have wiped out coronavirus in a lab test conducted by Australian researchers.

It comes as scientists have successfully mapped the immune system's response to mild cases of the disease.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has described the major breakthroughs as "very important" steps toward developing treatments and a possible vaccine for COVID-19.

CQ lotto winner wakes up $15m richer

If this doesn't get you smiling, then nothing will.

Lottery company, The Lott, is searching for the lucky winning ticket holder to tell them they have won $15 million.

The winning division one ticket was purchased by an unregistered player at a Moranbah newsagency.

CQ lotto winner wakes up $15m richer.

Inspiring Isaac women

There are plenty of inspiring women in the Isaac region - and now they have been given an award.

Eleven women were recognised at Inspiring Women in Isaac events as part of Queensland Women's Week and International Women's Day celebrations from March 5 to 14.

Isaac Region Mayor Anne Baker said there were 47 nominees across the region, whose daily contributions make our lives and communities brighter.

See here for the full list of winners.

AWARDS: Clermont Inspiring Women in Isaac winner Debra Lamont with her granddaughter Amy Lamont. Picture: Contributed

Mackay's best fish and chips revealed

The secret to Mackay's best fish and chips is that there is no secret.

That's according to the woman at the helm of Vella's Fish Bar, Judy Fenech, who has been frying fish and wrapping chips in butchers paper since she was 13.

Daily Mercury readers voted the store Mackay's best fish and chip shop as part of the Mercury's Best of Mackay 2020 campaign.