Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

GOOD AS: Tim Linnan of Maragi Farms at Lake Clarendon, walks through a paddock of shallots. Mr Linnan said the new allocations were workable for farmers. Picture: Ali Kuchel

GOOD AS: Tim Linnan of Maragi Farms at Lake Clarendon, walks through a paddock of shallots. Mr Linnan said the new allocations were workable for farmers. Picture: Ali Kuchel

FARMERS have labelled allocations announced by the state government “as good as you can get”.

Lake Clarendon vegetable farmer Tim Linnan said the allocations were positive, particularly given what the initial proposals for the scheme had been.

“If we were going to cop an allocation, you couldn’t have got better results for us,” Mr Linnan said.

Growers affected by the Moreton Water Plan will receive allocations of 6ML per hectare, with 4ML being unbenefited and final two megalitres as chargeable, benefited water.

Mr Linnan said it was a vast improvement on the initial draft, which had some farmers receiving minute allocations because the plan was based on data from non-functional water meters.

He said growers were pleased lobbying from farmers and local industry groups had forced a rework.

“We’re so thankful that the government actually listened to us,” he said.

The plan will also allow farmers to trade their benefited water allocations within their zone, something Mr Linnan said was vital now most growers have access to more water than the initial proposal.

“The first result was no good because there wasn’t enough water to trade – no one had enough,” he said.

“Whereas now they’ve given people enough water that if you’re a lucerne grower … (you) probably need a little bit more than 6 ML, but there’s farms that aren’t growing lucerne that have probably got a little bit extra they could trade.”

He said it meant farmers who didn’t wish to pay for the 2ML entitlement, which would be costed, could trade the without having to pay for the allocation.

The new tradeable water allocations replace a collection of groundwater licenses, surface water interim allocations and authorisations held by irrigators, Seqwater and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said more than 400 farmers and businesses in the Lockyer Valley affected by the scheme could now move towards the future with confidence.

“The allocations are the final piece of the plan, which gives the Lockyer Valley and it’s producers a framework to grow their businesses and support job-creating economic development,” Dr Lynham said.

“Farmers now know how much water they are entitled to and they know that the system is fair.”