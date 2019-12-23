Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd Dec 2019 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.

Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jack beasley multiple attacker murder charges southport church stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing $10M

        premium_icon Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing...

        Environment Scenic Rim Regional Council has welcomed the ­announcement of $2 million in tourism recovery funding.

        Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        premium_icon Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        Crime A man accused of taking part in a violent offence has been refused bail

        Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        premium_icon Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        News One of Australia’s richest men accused a council of undermining jobs

        Cancel the barbie, it’s going to be a wet Chrissie

        Cancel the barbie, it’s going to be a wet Chrissie

        Weather Many readers had rain on their Christmas wishlist and it looks like they’ll be...